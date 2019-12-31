Flowserve Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,296% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

FLS opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.72. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,158,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,644,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,717,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,203,000 after purchasing an additional 901,087 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 256,887 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

