SL Green Realty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 714 call options on the company. This is an increase of 950% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

NYSE SLG opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $93.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 205,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

