Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) in the last few weeks:

12/30/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/7/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/4/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,248.37 ($29.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,228.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,360.29. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

