Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSB) in the last few weeks:
- 12/30/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/26/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/23/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target on the stock.
- 12/6/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/19/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/7/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/4/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2019 – Royal Dutch Shell was given a new GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
LON:RDSB opened at GBX 2,248.37 ($29.58) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,228.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,360.29. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.
