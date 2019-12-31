Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.28). Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 128.30% and a negative return on equity of 5,040.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQNS. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sequans Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.66. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

