Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Comtech Telecomm. posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $35.82 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $867.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at $11,076,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 219.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 102,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at $1,630,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

