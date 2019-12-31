Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Air Lease reported earnings per share of $1.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE AL opened at $47.59 on Friday. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $327,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 10,691 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $487,937.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. 8.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Air Lease by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Air Lease by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Air Lease by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 156,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

