Brokerages Anticipate Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAFC. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.03 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $619.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.