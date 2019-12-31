Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 25.66%.

HBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $46,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 277.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 76.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

HBNC stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $852.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.00. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

