Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.61.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gentex by 87.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.25 on Friday. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

