Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.03. Gulfport Energy posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPOR. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPOR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $477.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

