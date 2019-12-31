Analysts Anticipate GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Post $0.80 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.75. GoPro posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. GoPro has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $28,725.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares in the company, valued at $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock worth $136,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in GoPro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 28.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 4.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

