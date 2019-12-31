Imperial Capital Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Monday, December 30th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $323.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.21 and its 200 day moving average is $310.23. The company has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

