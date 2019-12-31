FY2020 EPS Estimates for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Boosted by Dougherty & Co

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for CyberOptics in a report issued on Monday, December 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYBE. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.65. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a PE ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.17.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CyberOptics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,914,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.