Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Glu Mobile reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $8.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,938 shares in the company, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,664 shares of company stock worth $214,984 over the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Glu Mobile by 283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,790 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Glu Mobile by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

