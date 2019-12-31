GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. GasLog reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GLOG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in GasLog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GasLog by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in GasLog by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 21,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GasLog by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GasLog by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. GasLog has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $771.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

