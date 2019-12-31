Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hain Celestial Group.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

