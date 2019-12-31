Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.60). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLMD shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 22.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 147,705 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $420,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.