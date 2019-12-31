Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

GIII stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 46,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after buying an additional 599,647 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 47,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

