Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Grows By 9.2%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 243,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $765.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.92 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JOUT shares. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

