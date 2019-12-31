Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Grows By 9.2%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 961,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 862,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RY opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.