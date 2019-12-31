Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

STLD opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 791,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 441,355 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 107,127 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Steel Dynamics to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $31.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

