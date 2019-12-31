Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Pioneer Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

PXD stock opened at $150.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day moving average is $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,055,502,000 after buying an additional 110,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,788,392,000 after buying an additional 3,032,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after buying an additional 1,008,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after buying an additional 85,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $638,595,000 after buying an additional 2,783,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

