Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Expands By 9.3%

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 549,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Co-Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 5,486.08% and a negative return on equity of 202.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Co-Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

