Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman James V. Continenza bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 457,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,414. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71,083 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 122.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

