Short Interest in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Rises By 9.4%

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 720,500 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.9 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Ally by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 147,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Digital Ally in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Ally by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares in the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.