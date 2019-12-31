Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 995,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitestone REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of WSR opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 98.28%.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

