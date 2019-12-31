OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoSec Medical Incorporated is a biomedical company engaged in the designing, development and commercialization of therapeutic oncology products. It also develops novel OMS ElectroOncology therapies and OncoSec Medical System for the treatment of solid tumors. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

ONCS stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

