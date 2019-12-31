Integrafin (LON:IHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $465.06

Shares of Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 465.06 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 459.50 ($6.04), with a volume of 921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452 ($5.95).

IHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective (up from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Integrafin from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 414.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 389.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Integrafin’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About Integrafin (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

