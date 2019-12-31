Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 274.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

