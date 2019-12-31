Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.71. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortinet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $106.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.68. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $65.06 and a 12-month high of $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,640,000 after purchasing an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,844,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,893,000 after acquiring an additional 117,736 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 146.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,265,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 752,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

