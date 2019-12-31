Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post $134.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $143.23 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $181.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $412.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $382.43 million to $452.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $489.24 million, with estimates ranging from $450.41 million to $554.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLNG. Citigroup lowered Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank set a $23.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLNG opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

