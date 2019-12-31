Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

NXCLF opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Lifull has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

