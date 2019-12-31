Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 298.33 ($3.92).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 298.70 ($3.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 287.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.40. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 154.45 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.