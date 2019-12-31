Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,396. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 69,321 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $69.19. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.33%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

