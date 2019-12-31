Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECHO opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

