Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 689.11 ($9.06).

Several brokerages recently commented on ECM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt lowered Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 705 ($9.27)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt lowered Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 679.93 ($8.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 478.40 ($6.29) and a one year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 657.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 627.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

