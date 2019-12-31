H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 169.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on HM-B. HSBC set a SEK 225 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 190 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 155 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 115 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 175 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

HM-B stock opened at SEK 190.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 188.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 181.50. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12 month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12 month high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

