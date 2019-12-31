Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $937,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $20,530,180. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of 2.03. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

