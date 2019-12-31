Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.79.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $31.00 price target on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 40,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,764,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,359.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,500 shares of company stock worth $1,285,945. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 573,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 50,218 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 481,964 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

