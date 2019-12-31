Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -130.50 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.30.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. Analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

