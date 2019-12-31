WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $317.50.

A number of research firms have commented on WCG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WCG opened at $330.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. WellCare Health Plans has a 12-month low of $225.82 and a 12-month high of $333.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

