American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

