Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 867,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5,732.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,032,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,671 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth approximately $171,343,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,920,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,407,000 after buying an additional 164,307 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 36.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,333,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Autohome by 244.1% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 915,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,143,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $117.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

