Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Update

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $70.44 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average is $90.45.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.