Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 473,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

AIN stock opened at $76.20 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

