Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 28th total of 527,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

ASC opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 55.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 20.1% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 240,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

