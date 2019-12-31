Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in December

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Archrock stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. Archrock has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Archrock’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC grew its position in Archrock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Archrock by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Archrock by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Archrock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

