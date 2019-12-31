Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,720,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at $164,857,083.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.