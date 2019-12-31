Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 13,000,000 shares. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. FrontFour Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.82 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.