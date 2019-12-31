Zacks: Analysts Expect Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.40. Wix.Com posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $196.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 679,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,519,000 after buying an additional 44,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after acquiring an additional 659,367 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.Com by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,446,000 after acquiring an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average is $132.05. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $84.84 and a twelve month high of $155.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

